WWE News: RAW Lineup Includes Tyson Fury Appearance, Xavier Woods and Charly Caruso Eat A Spicy Chip, Mickie James Set For CMT Appearance
October 7, 2019
– WWE hasn’t released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, but tonight’s episode is expected to feature an appearance from boxer Tyson Fury, a last woman standing match between Natalya and Lacey Evans, and fallout from last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV. WWE is also hyping a “Draft Showcase” to hype the upcoming Draft, but hasn’t explained what that is.
– During last night’s Watch Along for Hell in a Cell, both Xavier Woods and Charly Caruso ate an extremely spicy chip.
– Mickie James announced on Instagram that she will appear on CMT’s Nashville Squares next month.
