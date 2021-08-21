WWE News: Raw Match Advertised Locally During SmackDown, SummerSlam La Previa Show, SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

– PWInsider reports that a local commercial aired during last night’s SmackDown in the Cincinatti market for the September 27 edition of Raw advertising a tag team match between Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. The New Day. The WWE event is being held at the Heritage Bank Center.

– The WWE La Previa SummerSlam show is now available. The guests for today’s show include Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Eva Marie, and Damian Priest. The video is available below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown & 205 Live:

































