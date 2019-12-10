WWE News: Off-Air Note for Last Night’s Raw, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey Make Top 10 List, Big Show on His College Basketball Career

– As previously reported, Rey Mysterio beat AJ Styles in the main event of last night’s Raw to retain the US title. According to Twitter user Garrett Greene, after the show went off the air, former WWE US champion AJ Styles declared that he wanted another title shot. Mysterio agreed if The OC left the ring. However, The OC then attacked Mysterio, which was followed by Randy Orton making the save for Mysterio.

It was just a continuation of Rey and AJ. AJ said he wanted another shot, Rey said sure if his goons would leave the ring. Match never started because OC attacked, Randy Orton made the save — Garett Greene (@GarettGreene) December 10, 2019

– The official Twitter Data account revealed that WWE’s Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch made the list of the Top 10 Female Athletes of 2019. Lynch came in at No. 6. Ronda Rousey came in at No. 8. You can check out the official list below.

Alt Text: 2019 Top female athletes worldwide

1. Megan Rapinoe

2. Serena Williams

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Alex Morgan

5. Simone Biles

6. Becky Lynch

7. Marta

8. Ronda Rousey

9. Maria Sharapova

10. Katelyn Ohashi — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019

– The Big Show spoke in an interview at the New York Jets game Metlife Stadium for Kids Day on his college basketball career and more. You can check out that video clip released by WWE below.