WWE News: Raw Preview Teases Next Stage in Seth Rollins & AOP Alliance, Mick Foley Set For The Bump

– WWE’s Raw preview is up and while it’s fairly sparse, it does suggest more from Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain tonight. The preview only discusses the AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton match along with the following:

Can Seth Rollins and AOP be stopped?

Seth Rollins broke bad in a major way on Monday when he allied himself with AOP. In essence, he became the villain the WWE Universe had been treating him as for some time. Whatever his reasons, however, The Architect is once again at the helm of a three-man group, and historically speaking, that makes him a difficult man to stop. We already saw what happened to Kevin Owens when he stood against Rollins & AOP on their first night. With a week under their belts, it’s already time to ask the question we’ll likely be asking for a long time: Can anybody stop them?

– Mick Foley is announced for this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump: