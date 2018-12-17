WWE News: RAW Preview Teases Royal Rumble Announcements, Natalya Comments On Emotional Win, Asuka Thanks Her Fans

– WWE.com’s preview for tonight’s episode of RAW teases more superstars being announced for the Royal Rumble matches, joining R-Truth and Carmella.

SmackDown Superstars R-Truth & Carmella claimed the No. 30 entries in their Royal Rumble Matches by beating Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals last night, but will we see any Raw Superstars declare themselves for the all-important Rumble Matches? Whatever Mr. McMahon has in store, you won’t want to miss it this Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Natalya spoke with WWE about her emotional win over Ruby Riott at TLC last night.

She said: “I just feel like everything I’ve been going through the past couple of months, I feel like it just came out tonight. That’s why I love the WWE Universe so much, because they’ve been on this journey with me, this whole time and they understand, they’ve had my back this whole time. I don’t have to explain it to them, I don’t have to talk about it – they understand. Tonight was more… everybody that’s ever fought for something, everybody that’s ever loved something, and to me… I love WWE, I have such a passion for this, and my dad loved WWE, and he had such a passion for this. This was for my dad, this was for the WWE Universe and this was for me. I really feel like it was just a huge win and I couldn’t be more grateful, and I feel like my dad was guiding me.”

– After her Smackdown Women’s title win last night at TLC, Asuka thanked her fans for supporting her.