WWE News: Preview For Next Week’s Raw, Tyler Breeze Hypes Fashion Files Return, Hype Bros. Ready For Hell in a Cell
– WWE posted a preview for this week’s Raw, which you can check out below. The video promots Sheamus & Cesaro appearing on MizTV:
#MizTV welcomes #TheBar NEXT MONDAY on #RAW, and you never know who could be watching… Believe That. #SDLive @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/8CmmRhhXiA
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2017
– Tyler Breeze posted to Twitter to comment on the return of Fashion Files at Hell in a Cell on Sunday:
#SDLive new lead popped up! See ya Sunday 👮🏼 🚨
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) October 4, 2017
– The Hype Bros also posted about Hell in a Cell, specifically their Kickoff match against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on Sunday. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley, who have been showing signs of tension in recent weeks, posted:
Hell in a Cell. #HypeBros are making a statement. Time to get back on the right track. @WWE pic.twitter.com/zc4hKFr9ip
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 4, 2017
Don't worry. I haven't shaved. https://t.co/8OtcSkJ78I
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 4, 2017