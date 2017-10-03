wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Next Week’s Raw, Tyler Breeze Hypes Fashion Files Return, Hype Bros. Ready For Hell in a Cell

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze

– WWE posted a preview for this week’s Raw, which you can check out below. The video promots Sheamus & Cesaro appearing on MizTV:

– Tyler Breeze posted to Twitter to comment on the return of Fashion Files at Hell in a Cell on Sunday:

– The Hype Bros also posted about Hell in a Cell, specifically their Kickoff match against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on Sunday. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley, who have been showing signs of tension in recent weeks, posted:

