WWE News: Raw Ratings Delayed to Wednesday, Upcoming Total Bellas Marathon, Bobby Lashley Makes a Statement

– Ratings for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be delayed as yesterday’s episode took place on a national holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ratings for last night’s show will be available on Wednesday (h/t PWInsider).

– E! Entertainment will air a marathon of Total Bellas episodes on January 28 starting at 4:00 am EST.

– Bobby Lashley has declared that no one is near his level following last night’s Raw.