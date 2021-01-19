wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Ratings Delayed to Wednesday, Upcoming Total Bellas Marathon, Bobby Lashley Makes a Statement
– Ratings for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be delayed as yesterday’s episode took place on a national holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ratings for last night’s show will be available on Wednesday (h/t PWInsider).
– E! Entertainment will air a marathon of Total Bellas episodes on January 28 starting at 4:00 am EST.
– Bobby Lashley has declared that no one is near his level following last night’s Raw.
No one is even near my level 💪🏾 #WWERaw https://t.co/1k7p86hUQ3
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 19, 2021
