– The Frost Bank Center has announced that WWE Raw will be returning to the arena on March 4, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. A ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai released the latest episode of their podcast:

Halloween is here early! And we brought in a special guest! Episode 5 of ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL gets spooky as we talk about paranormal hauntings / encounters.

– Xavier Woods unboxed Meta Quest 3 on UpUpDownDown: