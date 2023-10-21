wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Returning to San Antonio in March, Episode 5 of ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL, Xavier Woods Unboxes Meta Quest 3
– The Frost Bank Center has announced that WWE Raw will be returning to the arena on March 4, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. A ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com
– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai released the latest episode of their podcast:
Halloween is here early! And we brought in a special guest! Episode 5 of ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL gets spooky as we talk about paranormal hauntings / encounters.
– Xavier Woods unboxed Meta Quest 3 on UpUpDownDown:
