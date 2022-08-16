wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
August 16, 2022
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com.
– WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
