WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com.

WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available.

