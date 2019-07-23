– PWInsider reports that Nikki & Brie Bella were invited to attend WWE Raw Reunion last night. However, Nikki was out of the country.

Scott Hall was asked not to get in the ring for the closing segment beer bash. Instead, he sat ringside near the timekeepers table.

Ric Flair ordered drinks and pizza for the WWE family at a VIP area following the conclusion of last night’s show.

A number of NXT superstars were backstage for the event as it was held close to the Performance Center.

Maryse was backstage but did not appear on-screen.

Braun Strowman and Jojo brought their newborn son to the show.