WWE News: Raw Social Media Score, Booker T Comments on Jonathan Coachman’s Hiring, New Total Divas Clip

– Last night’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Raw had 1.534 million total interactions this week (431,000 on Facebook, 802,000 on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitte)r. This is the first week that Instagram stats have been released for RAW. This is down from last week’s RAW 25 special, which drew a total of 2.364 million interactions (1.176 million Facebook interactions and 1.88 million Twitter interactions). [Credit wrestlinginc.com]

– Booker T posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Jonathan Coachman being hired by WWE, and taking his position on Raw…

Congratulations to @TheCoachrules for being back with the @WWE! Couldn’t be more happy to be back on the PPV kickoff shows with my girl @ReneeYoungWWE! Aww shucky ducky quack quack is back!!!!! #DigIt — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 29, 2018

– Here is a new clip for tomorrow’s Total Divas…