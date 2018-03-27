WWE News: Raw Social Media Score Down, New Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles Promo

– Last night’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.887 million total interactions this week (371,000 on Facebook, 1.312 million on Instagram and 204,000 on Twitter). This is down from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 2.034 million interactions (234,000 Facebook interactions, 1.495 Instagram interactions and 305,000 Twitter interactions). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is a promo for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34….