WWE News: RAW Stars Set For This Friday’s Smackdown Taping, A&E Filming Most Wanted Treasures, Rikishi Seeking Umaga’s Ring Gear
– PWInsider reports that RAW stars Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are set to appear at the Smackdown taping on Friday. It’s likely they will be involved with a dark match to end the show.
– A&E filmed WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over the weekend in Pennsylvania, featuring Rikishi, Samu, Gene Snitsky and more.
– In a post on Facebook, Rikishi revealed he was looking for the ring gear of the late Umaga, which had been sold.
He wrote: “I’m on the hunt to find my brother Eki Gear that was sold. Any leads ?? I’ll pay top dollar. A must this piece go up in Samoan Dynasty Collectables museum at KnokX Pro Entertainment. Lmk . Hit me on the side any leads. Thank you / FATUS“
