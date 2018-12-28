WWE News: Raw Being Taped Friday Night, New Hidden Gem Features Dog Collar Match from 1985

– Next week’s episode of Raw is being taped on Friday night in Detroit, Michigan. The episode will air on Monday per usual on the WWE Network, but is being taped early due to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you are attending and want to send a report, you can do so here.

– WWE’s latest Hidden Gem is the Dog Collar Match pitting Butch Reed against Buzz Sawyer from New Year’s Eve 1985. A clip of the match is below: