WWE News: Raw Top 10, Christian Joins Action Movie, More

– Former WWE superstar Christian has signed on to join the cast of the MMA action movie “Cagefighter.” Jon Moxley is also set for the film. MMA stars Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold are also cast.

The movie follows MMA fighter Reiss Gibson (UK MMA fighter Alex Montagnani). Gibson is on the road to becoming a MMA legend when his promoter, Max Black (Gina Gershon) organizes a cross-promotional bout against top pro wrestling star Randy Stone (Moxley).

No release date has been set.

– Seth Rollins and Humberto Carrillo had the following exchange.

I’ll keep working for my dreams and I hope to see you in the ring again amigo. @WWERollins #respect #admiration 🙌🏾 https://t.co/06vW5KsX5E — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) October 22, 2019

