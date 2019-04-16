wrestling / News

WWE News: Raw Top 10 Moments, SummerSlam Experience, Andrade’s Message To Raw

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Andrade Raw 4-15-19

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last nights Raw.

– The USA Network and their Miz & Mrs. show about The Miz and Maryse are sending two fans to Toronto for the Ultimate WWE SummerSlam Experience in August.

– Andrade and Zelina Vega sent a message to Raw with Andrade’s victory over Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

