wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Top 10 Moments, SummerSlam Experience, Andrade’s Message To Raw
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last nights Raw.
– The USA Network and their Miz & Mrs. show about The Miz and Maryse are sending two fans to Toronto for the Ultimate WWE SummerSlam Experience in August.
What are you waiting for?! Your chance to join @Mikethemiz and @marysemizanin at SummerSlam is here! NoPurNec. 18+. Rules @ https://t.co/g7VWoyEc7Q. pic.twitter.com/FuLR0Y7rVu
— Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) April 11, 2019
– Andrade and Zelina Vega sent a message to Raw with Andrade’s victory over Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Teases Vince McMahon Announcement on “Biggest Acquisition In Smackdown Live History”
- The IIconics Discuss The Pressure They Feel About Being Judged So Much On Their Looks
- Mick Foley Shares Throwback Pic of Natalya and Becky Lynch Amidst Their Raw Segment
- Taz and Mick Foley Weigh In on War Raiders Being Renamed The Viking Experience