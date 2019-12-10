WWE News: Raw Video Highlights, Zack Ryder Buys a Complete WWF Hasbro Figure Collection, Jessika Carr on Her First Night as a Referee

– WWE released some video highlights and clips for last night’s edition of Raw. You can check out those highlights below.









































– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder released a new vlog showing how he purchased a complete collection of WWF Hasbro action figures still mint-on-card in their original packaging. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video where Jessika Carr talks about her first night as a referee for the promotion. You can check out that video below.