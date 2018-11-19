WWE News: Reason Behind Booking of Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods Keeps Pushing Survivor Series Kickoff Win

– WWE had a plan in mind for the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match at Survivor Series. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE wanted to get Flair over in the match, putting her back in a position where she could be worthy of a feud with Rousey again. The idea was not to get her over as a babyface, but build her up as a credible opponent.

There’s no word on where the feud will end at this point, but officials in the company wanted three top-level women coming out of the PPV and with Rousey and Becky Lynch already there, they felt getting Flair back over was the goal.

– Xavier Woods continues to push back against the idea that Raw swept Survivor Series, posting in response to several WWE tweets about the event with “6-1” in reference to Team Smackdown’s win in the five team vs. five team Kickoff show:

6-1 — Austin Creed aka Truth Speaker (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018

6-1 — Austin Creed aka Truth Speaker (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018