WWE News: Reason For Cameras On Top Of Posts At WWE Clash of Champions, Former WWE Diva Gets Master’s Degree, Cesaro Talks Teaming With Sheamus

– According to wrestlinginc.com, WWE had some extra cameras on the top two ring posts and two outside of the ring because the company was doing some Virtual Reality testing at the event.

– Former WWF Women’s Champion Debra Marshall, got a master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama this past weekend…

I am happy!!! My big day Dec. 16, 2017!!! Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice @UofAlabama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/LAdRgw63HB — Debra McMichael (@WWEDivaDebra) December 19, 2017

– Cesaro recently spoke with The Indian Express about his team with Sheamus, here is an excerpt…

“Enzo and Cass, or many other teams who broke up, they started off as friends,” Cesaro said. “They just started to know each other. But we’ve known each other way before we were a team… we’ve been through that phase.”