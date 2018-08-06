wrestling / News
WWE News: Reason For Paige Being Backstage at Raw, Promo For This Week’s NXT
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Paige was backstage at Raw for a photoshoot, and shared an image from the show to her Instagram account. You can see the post below
– Here is a new promo for this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black:
Watch as @WWEAleister battles @JohnnyGargano THIS WEDNESDAY on an ALL-NEW @WWENXT, streaming on @WWENetwork at 8/7c! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Q1TKl9d5qh
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2018