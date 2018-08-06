Quantcast

 

WWE News: Reason For Paige Being Backstage at Raw, Promo For This Week’s NXT

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige was backstage at Raw for a photoshoot, and shared an image from the show to her Instagram account. You can see the post below

– Here is a new promo for this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black:

