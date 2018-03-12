WWE News: Reason Revealed Why Daniel Bryan Missed Fastlane, Kevin Owens Thinks He Should Be WWE Champion, New WWE Top 10 Video

– It was announced at last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV that Daniel Bryan missed the show due to a family commitment. He and Brie were attending his cousin Billy’s wedding.

How we do weddings!! ✌🏼 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:11pm PST

– Following last night’s last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV. Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter…

I should be @WWE Champion right now. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2018

– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at Superstars getting buried.