WWE News: Reason Revealed Why Daniel Bryan Missed Fastlane, Kevin Owens Thinks He Should Be WWE Champion, New WWE Top 10 Video

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– It was announced at last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV that Daniel Bryan missed the show due to a family commitment. He and Brie were attending his cousin Billy’s wedding.

– Following last night’s last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV. Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at Superstars getting buried.

