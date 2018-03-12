wrestling / News
WWE News: Reason Revealed Why Daniel Bryan Missed Fastlane, Kevin Owens Thinks He Should Be WWE Champion, New WWE Top 10 Video
– It was announced at last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV that Daniel Bryan missed the show due to a family commitment. He and Brie were attending his cousin Billy’s wedding.
– Following last night’s last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV. Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter…
I should be @WWE Champion right now.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2018
– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at Superstars getting buried.