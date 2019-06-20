WWE News: Reason Why Rusev Hasn’t Been On WWE TV, Today’s WWE Hidden Gem Is 1986 Crockett Cup

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Rusev hasn’t been on WWE TV since Super Showdown is because he asked for time off. He is expected to return soon.

– PWInsider reports that WWE has posted a four hour compilation of footage from the 1986 inaugural Jim Crockett Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament as this week’s Hidden Gem on the WWE Network. It was held on April 19, 1986. It featured 24 teams competing over two events at the Superdome in New Orleans. The teams included:

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard

Giant Baba and Tiger Mask

The Barbarian and Baron von Raschke

The Batten Twins (Bart and Brad Batten)

Black Bart and Jimmy Garvin

Dino Bravo and Rick Martel

Bill Dundee and Buddy Landel

The Fabulous Ones

The Fantastics

Manny Fernandez and Jimmy Valiant

Ronnie Garvin and Magnum T.A.

Chavo and Hector Guerrero

Sam Houston and Nelson Royal

The Italian Stallion and Koko Ware

Bobby Jaggers and Mike Miller

Wahoo McDaniel and Mark Youngblood

The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton)

D.J. Peterson and Brett Wayne

The Road Warriors

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

Ivan and Nikita Koloff

Buzz Sawyer and Rick Steiner

The Sheepherders

Terry Taylor and Steve Williams

The card also included NWA World Champion Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes and Mid-South Wrestling Champion Hacksaw Duggan vs. Dick Slater. There would be two more Crockett Cup tournaments held by Crockett Promotions before it was shut down and sold to Turner. WCW didn’t continue the tradition. The Cup was brought back earlier this year by Billy Corgan’s NWA, and was won by Villain Enterprises, which also got them the NWA tag team titles.