WWE News: Reason Why Rusev Hasn’t Been On WWE TV, Today’s WWE Hidden Gem Is 1986 Crockett Cup
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Rusev hasn’t been on WWE TV since Super Showdown is because he asked for time off. He is expected to return soon.
– PWInsider reports that WWE has posted a four hour compilation of footage from the 1986 inaugural Jim Crockett Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament as this week’s Hidden Gem on the WWE Network. It was held on April 19, 1986. It featured 24 teams competing over two events at the Superdome in New Orleans. The teams included:
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard
Giant Baba and Tiger Mask
The Barbarian and Baron von Raschke
The Batten Twins (Bart and Brad Batten)
Black Bart and Jimmy Garvin
Dino Bravo and Rick Martel
Bill Dundee and Buddy Landel
The Fabulous Ones
The Fantastics
Manny Fernandez and Jimmy Valiant
Ronnie Garvin and Magnum T.A.
Chavo and Hector Guerrero
Sam Houston and Nelson Royal
The Italian Stallion and Koko Ware
Bobby Jaggers and Mike Miller
Wahoo McDaniel and Mark Youngblood
The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton)
D.J. Peterson and Brett Wayne
The Road Warriors
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
Ivan and Nikita Koloff
Buzz Sawyer and Rick Steiner
The Sheepherders
Terry Taylor and Steve Williams
The card also included NWA World Champion Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes and Mid-South Wrestling Champion Hacksaw Duggan vs. Dick Slater. There would be two more Crockett Cup tournaments held by Crockett Promotions before it was shut down and sold to Turner. WCW didn’t continue the tradition. The Cup was brought back earlier this year by Billy Corgan’s NWA, and was won by Villain Enterprises, which also got them the NWA tag team titles.
