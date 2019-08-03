wrestling / News

WWE News: Rebuilding Big Show Clip, Network Celebrates Harley Race, Titus O’Neil Book Signing

August 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big Show Fastlane

– The Big Show had the WWE Network Pick of the Week, which features Rebuilding Big Show. The special is now available on the WWE Network. You can check out that clip below.

– The WWE Network has added a new section in tribute to the late Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Harley Race. It includes his WWE Hall of Fame induction from 2004 and a 1979 match with Dusty Rhodes and more.

– As noted, Titus O’Neil’s first book, There’s No Such Thing As a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype, is due out on August 6. O’Neil is also set for a book signing at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey on that date. The signing starts at 6:00 pm EST.

