wrestling / News

WWE News: Reby Hardy Says Someone Tried to Hack Her Twitter, Dana Brooke Gives Her 2020 Advice

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Reby Hardy Rebecca Hardy Reby Sky

– Someone tried to hack Reby Hardy without success, and she had an expected response for them. Hardy posted to Twitter to reveal the news, posting:

– Dana Brooke also took to Twitter to give fans some very pointed advice for 2020:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dana Brooke, Reby Hardy, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading