WWE News: Reby Hardy Says Someone Tried to Hack Her Twitter, Dana Brooke Gives Her 2020 Advice
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Someone tried to hack Reby Hardy without success, and she had an expected response for them. Hardy posted to Twitter to reveal the news, posting:
Who seriously has the time to try to hack into my twitter ?? TF you gonna post that isn’t worse than my actual content 🤷🏽♀️😆 FOH… pic.twitter.com/F8vwmsHtX6
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 29, 2019
– Dana Brooke also took to Twitter to give fans some very pointed advice for 2020:
How bout this for 2020 – people need to stay in their own lane! 🙄 I don’t worry about your stuff.. just let me do me! And watch me go! ✨🌟✨ sky’s the limits
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 29, 2019
