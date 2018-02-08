WWE News: Recent Video of Undertaker Working Out, Trish Stratus & Mickie James Talk Royal Rumble

– Michelle McCool has posted a new video of The Undertaker working out at their gym. You can see the video below via McCool’s Instagram account, as well as photo of McCool herself at the gym:

– This week’s Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast features Garcia speaking with Trish Stratus and Mickie James about facing off during the women’s Royal Rumble match. You can listen here. The synopsis is below:

“This episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia features WWE Superstar Mickie James discussing her 20+ year career in pro wrestling, getting her start during the Attitude Era, her experience at the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble where she locked up with old foe Trish Stratus, plus her career as a musician, being honored at the Native American Music Awards, motherhood, the #metoo movement, and more! Plus, WWE HOF’er Trish Stratus returns to relive her experience at the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble!”