WWE News: Referee Called Up, Joel Gertner, MSG Shirts, More
– Last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Madison Square Garden was not sold out, but it was very close to a sellout. There are still tickets available for tonight’s Smackdown & 205 Live taping.
– MSG welcomes back Steve Austin.
Welcome home, @WWE & @steveaustinBSR. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/U3Q5w378Nl
— MSG (@TheGarden) September 10, 2019
– Referee Eddie Orengo has been moved from NXT to the Raw roster. Before signing with WWE, Orengo wrestled as Bandido Jr. in the Northeast independent scene.
– Sal Vulcano from Impractical Jokers was visiting at Raw last night and sitting ringside.
– Former ECW star Joel Gertner was also at MSG last night.
– MSG event shirts for Raw and SmackDown.
Event shirt for tonight is 🔥 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/lMYrVJeJdG
— Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) September 9, 2019
