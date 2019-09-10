– Last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Madison Square Garden was not sold out, but it was very close to a sellout. There are still tickets available for tonight’s Smackdown & 205 Live taping.

– MSG welcomes back Steve Austin.

– Referee Eddie Orengo has been moved from NXT to the Raw roster. Before signing with WWE, Orengo wrestled as Bandido Jr. in the Northeast independent scene.

– Sal Vulcano from Impractical Jokers was visiting at Raw last night and sitting ringside.

– Former ECW star Joel Gertner was also at MSG last night.

– MSG event shirts for Raw and SmackDown.