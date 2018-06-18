WWE News: Referee Charles Robinson Not Happy With Chicago Fans After WWE MITB, Preview For Next Week’s Total Bellas

– During last night’s WWE MITB PPV, the fans turned on the Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns match, chanting things like, “This is awful,” “You still suck,” “End this match,” and also chanted for stars like CM Punk, Johnny Gargano, and John Cena. WWE referee Charles Robinson was not happy…

For as great a town that Chicago is for wrestling (one of the best ever), it is really disappointing that they can be so disrespectful when guys like @JinderMahal and @WWERomanReigns are busting there butts and giving us a great match. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) June 18, 2018

“Once Again the Future Mrs. Cena: With Nikki and John Cena reunited, the wedding is back on; Nikki gets pushed to her limits as her family starts intervening on who should walk her down the aisle; Brie and Bryan’s attempts to have a romantic date turn into total disasters.”