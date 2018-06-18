Quantcast

 

WWE News: Referee Charles Robinson Not Happy With Chicago Fans After WWE MITB, Preview For Next Week’s Total Bellas

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charles Robinson

– During last night’s WWE MITB PPV, the fans turned on the Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns match, chanting things like, “This is awful,” “You still suck,” “End this match,” and also chanted for stars like CM Punk, Johnny Gargano, and John Cena. WWE referee Charles Robinson was not happy…

– Here is the synopsis for next week's episode of Total Bellas…

“Once Again the Future Mrs. Cena: With Nikki and John Cena reunited, the wedding is back on; Nikki gets pushed to her limits as her family starts intervening on who should walk her down the aisle; Brie and Bryan’s attempts to have a romantic date turn into total disasters.”

