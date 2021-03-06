WWE News: Reginald Comments on Getting Fired by Carmella, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

– As previously reported, Carmella fired her sommelier, Reginald, last night on WWE SmackDown. Reginald has now commented on the firing on Twitter.

Reginald tweeted out today, “It’s all fun and games until you get slapped and fired @WWEonFOX @WWE” You can view that tweet below.

It’s all fun and games until you get slapped and fired 😔😔@WWEonFOX @WWE pic.twitter.com/j6kTcrDCQ2 — Reginald Thomas (@ReginaldWWE) March 6, 2021

– WWE released additional highlights for last night's episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live:


























