WWE News: Reginald Comments on Getting Fired by Carmella, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Carmella fired her sommelier, Reginald, last night on WWE SmackDown. Reginald has now commented on the firing on Twitter.

Reginald tweeted out today, “It’s all fun and games until you get slapped and fired @WWEonFOX @WWE” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE released additional highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live:













