Update on Remaining WWE PPV Events for Rest of 2020

– PWInsider has an update on WWE’s remaining big shows or pay-per-view style events for the rest of the year. Per the report, WWE does not have a main roster PPV event scheduled for October. WWE is currently gearing up for its next PPV event, which will be Clash of Champions on September 27 at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Hell in a Cell 2020 is currently set for November 1. Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled November 22. WWE TLC 2020 is slated for December 20. The next edition of NXT TakeOver is slated for October 4. As noted, WWE’s residency at Amway Center is currently slated to run through October 30.

Payback was an additional event WWE added that was held one week after this year’s SummerSlam. The report notes that there are currently no plans to add more pay-per-views such as Payback to the 2020 event calendar.