WWE News: Rematch Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From NXT on USA Network

September 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of NXT. Based on the events of this week’s episode, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain will face off again after their Street Fight ended inconclusively, with the winner getting a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship:

– Here are the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT:

