WWE News: Rematch Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From NXT on USA Network
September 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a rematch for next week’s episode of NXT. Based on the events of this week’s episode, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain will face off again after their Street Fight ended inconclusively, with the winner getting a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship:
EXCLUSIVE: Per @RealKingRegal, @KillianDain and @SuperKingofBros will meet in another #StreetFight NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT with an opportunity to face @AdamColePro for the #NXTChampionship on the line! pic.twitter.com/HCySMNz02m
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2019
– Here are the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT:
