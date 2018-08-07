WWE News: Rematch Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, Poll on Braun Strowman’s Temper, Asuka on UpUpDownDown

– WWE has set a new match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. As noted below via WWE’s Twitter account, Lana will face Zelina Vega in a rematch from last week’s show. Last week saw Vega get the win over Lana thanks to Aiden English inadvertently causing a distraction when he came out to stop Andrade Almas from interfering.

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans if Braun Strowman will be able to control himself in the SummerSlam match with Kevin Owens. As of now, the results are:

Yes. He’ll keep his temper under control to protect the Money in the Bank contract: 51%

No. Once he gets angry, he can’t restrain himself: 49%

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown video, with Asuka playing Superhot VR: