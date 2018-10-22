Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rematch Set For This Week’s Smackdown, NBA Star Wears Steve Austin Costume

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live

– WWE has announced a rematch for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Usos will face Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles on tomorrow’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

– Steve Austin shared the following clip of Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard showing up for the NBA team’s game against the Washington Wizards in a Stone Cold costume:

Smackdown, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

