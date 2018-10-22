wrestling / News
WWE News: Rematch Set For This Week’s Smackdown, NBA Star Wears Steve Austin Costume
– WWE has announced a rematch for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Usos will face Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles on tomorrow’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
It's episode #1,001 of #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT on @USA_Network as @AJStylesOrg & @WWEDanielBryan get a rematch against The @WWEUsos, PLUS @reymysterio joins @mikethemiz on #MizTV! pic.twitter.com/5MgMw0BA6A
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018
– Steve Austin shared the following clip of Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard showing up for the NBA team’s game against the Washington Wizards in a Stone Cold costume:
Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @BleacherReport: Dame pulled up to the game as Stone Cold 🍻
(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/yfhbeLIRlE
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 23, 2018