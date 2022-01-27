wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Paquette Offers Her Royal Rumble Preview & Predictions, Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2021 Moments

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– Renee Paquette previewed the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on today’s edition of Oral Sessions:

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on NFL.com’s Good Morning Football this week.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble 2021 Moments:

