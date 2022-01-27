wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Paquette Offers Her Royal Rumble Preview & Predictions, Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2021 Moments
January 27, 2022
– Renee Paquette previewed the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on today’s edition of Oral Sessions:
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on NFL.com’s Good Morning Football this week.
The road to #WrestleMania begins this Saturday at #RoyalRumble! Before his match against Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns, #WWERaw Superstar, and @ChicagoBears fan, @WWERollins spoke with the team at @gmfb.https://t.co/90n12kbEbD
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 26, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble 2021 Moments:
