wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young on Eating a Foot to the Face During Smackdown, Fire & Desire on Their Loss, More Smackdown Video Highlights

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Renee Young WWE

– WWE broadcaster Renee Young commented on getting an inadvertent foot to the face during the live Smackdown broadcast on Twitter. You can read her Twitter comments after the incident happened below.

Initially, Renee Young joked, “I’M NEVER DOING COMMENTARY AGAIN!” After a fan asked if she had to ice up her nose, Young responded, “Hell no. I had whiskey instead.”

– During last night’s Smackdown, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose loss to Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox from NXt. After the match, they talked about being unprepared for their opponents.

Deville stated on Ripley and Nox, “I don’t even know who they are. If they wanna come back, they can call me daddy. Let ’em know that. *Clicks tongue*”

– More Friday Night Smackdown video highlights are available from last night’s show. You can check those out below.








More Trending Stories

article topics :

Renee Young, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading