WWE News: Renee Young Hall Of Fame Dress, Ronda Rousey Hangs With Corey Graves
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Renee Young might not get to show off her WWE Hall of Fame dress this year.
My Hall of Fame dress just got delivered. I hope i get to wear it….😒😖 (if not, my couch and some @WhiteClaw ‘s are in for one VERY fancy evening) pic.twitter.com/megRZWzklO
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 15, 2020
– Corey Graves hangs out with Ronda Rousey.
– In other Ronda Rousey videos, she played the Friday The 13th Game.
– Kofi Kingston tries to save Breaking Bad.
– Nikki Cross was on the Swerve City Podcast.
– Jordan Devlin works out with Sheamus.
