WWE News: Renee Young Has Her Hall of Fame Dress, Total Bellas Season For Aeded to Network

– Renee Young has her Hall of Fame outfit, and hopes that she doesn’t just get to wear it on the couch. Young posted the following to Twitter in which she acknowledges that she may end up not being there if WWE cancels WrestleMania:

My Hall of Fame dress just got delivered. I hope i get to wear it….😒😖 (if not, my couch and some @WhiteClaw ‘s are in for one VERY fancy evening) pic.twitter.com/megRZWzklO — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 15, 2020

– The fourth season of Total Bellas is now added to the WWE Betwork to watch in the VOD section.