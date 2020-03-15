wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Has Her Hall of Fame Dress, Total Bellas Season For Aeded to Network

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Renee Young has her Hall of Fame outfit, and hopes that she doesn’t just get to wear it on the couch. Young posted the following to Twitter in which she acknowledges that she may end up not being there if WWE cancels WrestleMania:

– The fourth season of Total Bellas is now added to the WWE Betwork to watch in the VOD section.

