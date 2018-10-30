WWE News: Renee Young Joining Crown Jewel Commentary Team, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Renee Young is set to join the commentary team in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel, according to a new report. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Young will travel to Saudi Arabia for the show. At this time, it is unclear if she will have to follow any special guidelines or rules for the event. The women on the roster are not allowed to perform in the ring at the Saudi Arabia show due to the country’s strict laws regarding women.

Young’s joining the commentary team for the show has reportedly been in the works since September. The news comes after

John Cena and Daniel Bryan have both declined to work the show due to Saudi Arabia’s reported murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

– Here is the latest episode from the UpUpDownDown channel, with the teams announced for their League of Legends battle. The teams are:

Team NXT: Tyler1 (pro gamer), Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano

Team WWE: Imaqtpie (pro gamer), Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, Seth Rollins