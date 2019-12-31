wrestling / News
WWE News: Michael Cole and Renee Young Set for This Week’s After the Bell, NXT Superstars Play Fallen Order, Full Royal Rumble Universal Title Match
– WWE released a new preview for this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. Michael Cole and Renee Young will be the featured guests for the first show of 2020. You can check out the preview below.
Michael Cole and Renee Young to guest-star on first After the Bell of 2020
Corey Graves is getting the band back together on the first WWE After the Bell of 2020.
Joining The Savior of Misbehavior on this week’s episode will be his former Raw commentary teammates, Renee Young and Michael Cole (who still joins Graves at the booth for Friday Night SmackDown). Tune in on Thursday to see what kind of trouble the old deskmates get into … and what fun secrets and stories come up.
To subscribe and listen to more WWE After the Bell, click here!
– A new LeftRightLeftRight video is out with Tegan Nox and Johnny Gargano playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video from Royal Rumble 2018 featuring Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling
- Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE