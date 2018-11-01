WWE News: Renee Young Not Traveling With Roster For Crown Jewel, Lio Rush in Saudi Arabia, Producers Set

– Renee Young will not be traveling with the rest of the WWE roster while in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. PWInsider reports that Young has been given special travel arrangements and accommodations in the country while she is there.

Young will be on the commentary team along with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, with Byron Saxton in the country as well.

– Lio Rush is in Saudi Arabia for the event, according to the site.

– The producers for Crown Jewel are Michael Hayes, Billy Kidman, John Laurinaitis, Adam Pearce and Ranjin Singh, all of whom are in the country now.