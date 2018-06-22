wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young & Paige Prank Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman Tops ESPN Power Rankings
– Renee Young and Paige play a prank on Becky Lynch in a new video posted to WWE’s YouTube page. You can see the video below, in which Young hides in Lynch’s luggage:
– ESPN’s latest WWE Power Rankings have been released and can be viewed here. The list is:
10. Roman Reigns
9. The Miz
8. Rusev
7. Kevin Owens
6. Alexa Bliss
5. Daniel Bryan
4. Ronda Rousey
3. Seth Rollins
2. AJ Styles
1. Braun Strowman