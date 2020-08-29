WWE News: Renee Young Says Big E Is The Present and Future, Air Date Set For Jerry Lawler on Broken Skull Sessions, New Preview For WWE Payback

– After Big E’s appearance on Talking Smack last night, Renee Young took to Twitter to praise him, calling the New Day member ‘the present and future’.

She wrote: “Guys, @WWEBigE is the present and the future. Listen to this man. If you’ve not seen him on Talking Smack this week — do yourselves a favor and give it a watch / listen. Thanks for having these conversations.”

– Jerry Lawler’s appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will air on the WWE Network on September 6.

– WWE has released a new preview for Payback tomorrow night, focusing on Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman.