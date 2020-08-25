WWE News: Renee Young Set For This Week’s The Bump, Stock Ticks Down

The departing Renee Young will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account has announced that Young, JBL, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan and Mandy Rose will all appear on Wednesday’s show. As previously noted, Young confirmed that SummerSlam was her “last hurrah”: with the company for now.

We'll also be joined by @JCLayfield to get his #SummerSlam takes and look back on his legendary career! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SCZoygdsn3 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 25, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.50 on Tuesday, down $0.48 (1.07%) from the previous closing price.