wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Set For This Week’s The Bump, Stock Ticks Down
The departing Renee Young will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account has announced that Young, JBL, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan and Mandy Rose will all appear on Wednesday’s show. As previously noted, Young confirmed that SummerSlam was her “last hurrah”: with the company for now.
We'll also be joined by @JCLayfield to get his #SummerSlam takes and look back on his legendary career! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SCZoygdsn3
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 25, 2020
Just days after her huge #SummerSlam victory, we'll have a lot to discuss with @WWE_MandyRose! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/uLudYF6XFx
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 25, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.50 on Tuesday, down $0.48 (1.07%) from the previous closing price.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Identity for Enhancement Talent on Last Night’s Raw Underground
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse