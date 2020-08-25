wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Set For This Week’s The Bump, Stock Ticks Down

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young

The departing Renee Young will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account has announced that Young, JBL, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan and Mandy Rose will all appear on Wednesday’s show. As previously noted, Young confirmed that SummerSlam was her “last hurrah”: with the company for now.

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.50 on Tuesday, down $0.48 (1.07%) from the previous closing price.

