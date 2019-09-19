WWE News: Renee Young Gets a Surprise Present, Superstars Appear on 25 Words or Less, WWE Now Recaps Return of Brock Lesnar

– WWE released a video featuring Renee Young getting a birthday surprise present. Renee Young celebrated her birthday today and turned 34 years old. You check out the present WWE gave her below.

– This Week in WWE has a clip of Superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Apollo Crews and Ali competing on 25 Words or Less this week. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Now released a new video showcasing the return of Brock Lesnar on Smackdown Live this week. Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston to a match for the WWE Championship on Friday, October 4 for the Friday Night Smackdown premiere on Fox. You can check out that video below.