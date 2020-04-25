WWE News: Renee Young Thanks Triple H for Landing Her on Wikifeet, WWE Untold to Showcase Triple H vs. Cactus Jack, Otis Hypes Match With Ziggler

– WWE Backstage host Renee Young congratulated Triple H on his 25th anniversary with WWE this week on Twitter. Additionally, she thanked him for a segment they appeared in together on WWE programming that landed her on Wikifeet some years ago.

Renee Young tweeted, “Congrats on 25 years @TripleH !! One of the absolute best to lace up a pair of boots!! And thanks for landing me on wikifeet many years ago.” You can view Young’s message to Triple H below.

Congrats on 25 years @TripleH !! One of the absolute best to lace up a pair of boots!! And thanks for landing me on wikifeet many years ago. 😳🙃 pic.twitter.com/i6NTWrg0nl — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 25, 2020

– WWE Network News that new WWE Untold episode called “I Am The Game” is set to debut on the WWE Network on Sunday, May 3. The episode will showcase Triple H vs. Cactus Jack feud from back in 2000. Here’s a synopsis on the episode:

At the dawn of the new millennium, a pair of brutal bouts against Cactus Jack and a game-changing interview propelled Triple H to the top of WWE. He, along with Mick Foley and others, look back at the untold stories behind the rise of The Game.

– As previously reported, Otis will face Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match next week in a qualifying match for Money in the Bank. Otis later commented on the match announcement on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

Otis wrote, “Ohhh YEAAA. I’ll Be DOZin’ and Throwin’ Dolph ZIGgler around especially gettin the Opportunity qualifying in the #MoneyInTheBank Match. No Disrespect “CARZ” @CarmellaWWE but your goin down Baby.. cuz my Beautiful Peach @WWE_MandyRose is COMINNNNNNN.'”