WWE News: Renee Young To Host Summerslam Special on FOX, Erik Celebrates His Birthday, WWE Stock Update

– Renee Young is set to host the two-hour special ‘Summerslam’s Hottest Moments’ on FOX tomorrow at 4 PM ET. Booker T will join her as the co-host. This will be one of Young’s last appearances in WWE as she is set to leave the company after this weekend. The special will include appearances from Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday on FOX

FOX is turning up the heat for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” with a special presentation of “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

The FOX special will feature a collection of the best matches and moments, and exclusive appearances from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Bayley and AJ Styles. The two-hour show will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

Get your weekend started right and don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” at 4 p.m. ET on FOX!

– Erik of the Viking Raiders noted on Twitter that he turned 36 today and is grateful for everything he has in life.

He wrote: “Most of my life I genuinely believed I would be dead or in jail by 35. Today I turned 36, and my life has never been better. Yesterday we saw our son for the first time, today I woke up on our farm next to the love of my life @SarahRowe and then I deadlifted 450lbs.”

Most of my life I genuinely believed I would be dead or in jail by 35. Today I turned 36, and my life has never been better. Yesterday we saw our son for the first time, today I woke up on our farm next to the love of my life @SarahRowe and then I deadlifted 450lbs. pic.twitter.com/y03pb5gQW9 — Erik (@Erik_WWE) August 21, 2020

This got a funny response from Bully Ray, jokingly taking a shot at Tommy Dreamer.

Deadlifted 450?? Dreamer was there??? 😂 CONGRATS to you both. 💪🏼 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 21, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $43.85 per share this morning.