wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Trolls A Negative Fan, Get A Crash Course on Becky Lynch
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– A fan tried to be negative to Renee Young on Twitter, asking her when she would leave the WWE because she is “s–t.” To her credit, Young didn’t let it get to her, letting the fan know that she would be with the company forever.
When are you leaving wwe. You are shit
— Clouduk85 (@clouduk85) June 29, 2019
I’m gonna stay forever.😘 https://t.co/DJuMkqKRIJ
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 29, 2019
– WWE has released a new video that gives you a crash course on Becky Lynch’s career in just under two minutes.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Telling Vince McMahon That He’s Going to AEW and How Vince Reacted
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name
- Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era