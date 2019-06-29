wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Trolls A Negative Fan, Get A Crash Course on Becky Lynch

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young WWE

– A fan tried to be negative to Renee Young on Twitter, asking her when she would leave the WWE because she is “s–t.” To her credit, Young didn’t let it get to her, letting the fan know that she would be with the company forever.

– WWE has released a new video that gives you a crash course on Becky Lynch’s career in just under two minutes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Renee Young, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading