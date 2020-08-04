wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Wants a Daytime TV Show, Roman Reigns Plays Roman Numerals on R-Truth’s Game Show, Stock Update

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE broadcaster Renee Young noted on Twitter this week that she always wanted a daytime TV show. Renee Young wrote, “Hi. I’ve always wanted to have a daytime tv show. That’s all. Just letting the universe know.” You can check out her tweet below.

– A new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is debuting today on the WWE Network. Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick are this week’s guests. WWE released a new clip of Roman Reigns on this week’s episode, which you can see below.

– WWE’s stock price opened today at $44.18 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up slightly to $44.71 per share, where it’s sitting as of writing this.

