WWE News: Renee Young Wonders What MJF’s Problem Is, Clip Of Braun Strowman on WWE Chronicle, Gameplay Footage of 2K Battlegrounds
– After MJF made reference to Jon Moxley’s “hot wife” on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Young reacted to it on Twitter.
She wrote: “Yeah! What’s that dudes problem?!”
– WWE has shared a clip from the most recent episode of Chronicle, focusing on Braun Strowman.
– IGN has shared a new video with gameplay footage of WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which arrives on the September 18, 2020 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.
