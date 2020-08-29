wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Wonders What MJF’s Problem Is, Clip Of Braun Strowman on WWE Chronicle, Gameplay Footage of 2K Battlegrounds

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young WrestleMania 32

– After MJF made reference to Jon Moxley’s “hot wife” on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Young reacted to it on Twitter.

She wrote: “Yeah! What’s that dudes problem?!

– WWE has shared a clip from the most recent episode of Chronicle, focusing on Braun Strowman.

– IGN has shared a new video with gameplay footage of WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which arrives on the September 18, 2020 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

