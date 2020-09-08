WWE News: RETRIBUTION Cut First Promo on Raw, Drew McIntyre Gets Revenge on Randy Orton

– RETRIBUTION have issued their first mission statement, cutting a promo on Monday’s Raw. The group cut out the audio and video during Liv Mogan and Ruby Riott’s handicap match against Nia Jax, then took them over for a promo in which they talked about WWE creating ThunderDome as a facade and calling it “The same behemoth who discarded and disowned us, leaving us to survive in an unfair world where the powerful continue to grow while we are left to feed on nothing but the scraps of contempt.”

You can see the full promo below:

– Drew McIntyre got revenge on Randy Orton on Raw. McIntyre, who was left with a “fractured jaw” from Orton’s punt kicks and who faces Orton at Clash of Champions with his title on the line, came out and delivered a Claymore Kick during Orton’s promo tonight: