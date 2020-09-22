wrestling / News
WWE News: Retribution Members Get Twitter Accounts, Braun Strowman Says No One Wants His Hands, Stock Update
– The revealed and named members of the Retribution stable in WWE now have their own Twitter accounts. T-Bar (aka Dominik Dijakovic) shared the following tweet earlier. Slapjack (Shane Thorne) has his account @SlapJackRTRBTN. Meanwhile, Mace (aka Dio Maddin) has his account @RETRIBUTIONMACE.
As previously noted, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez haven’t been officially named yet, but they are the other two members of the group.
WE ARE RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/BE96waeCA7
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 22, 2020
– Following beating Dabba-Kato last night on Raw Underground, Braun Strowman noted on Twitter, “I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal” You can view his tweet below:
I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal pic.twitter.com/k7L2xX2LN1
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 22, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up at $39.41 per share earlier today. The stock is currently sitting at a price of $39.36 per share as of writing this.
